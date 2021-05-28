Daily Weather Forecast For Republic
REPUBLIC, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 64 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
