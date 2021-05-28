Daily Weather Forecast For Republic

REPUBLIC, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 64 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.