Del Norte, CO

Del Norte is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Del Norte Post
 18 days ago

(DEL NORTE, CO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Del Norte:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnAmX_0aEVtaFV00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Del Norte, CO
With Del Norte Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
