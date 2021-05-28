Cancel
Austin ranks among US cities where housing affordability is falling fastest

By Michelle Pitcher
 19 days ago
When it comes to housing, there are plenty of cities more expensive than Austin — but there are few that have seen affordability decline as rapidly recently. One expert likened the local situation to a highly competitive auction: “You have to figure out as the bidder on the demand side how you’re going to win this auction on the rare piece of art called a home in Austin." This report provides fresh numbers on the issue and lays out some of the reasons for the deterioration.

ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

