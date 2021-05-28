Austin ranks among US cities where housing affordability is falling fastest
When it comes to housing, there are plenty of cities more expensive than Austin — but there are few that have seen affordability decline as rapidly recently. One expert likened the local situation to a highly competitive auction: “You have to figure out as the bidder on the demand side how you’re going to win this auction on the rare piece of art called a home in Austin." This report provides fresh numbers on the issue and lays out some of the reasons for the deterioration.www.bizjournals.com