Plains, MT

Sun forecast for Plains — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Plains Dispatch
Plains Dispatch
 18 days ago

(PLAINS, MT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Plains:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aEVtWfT00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Plains Dispatch

Plains Dispatch

Plains, MT
ABOUT

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Plains, MT
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Flathead County, MTweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FLATHEAD LAKE * WHAT...Waves 1 to 3 feet with west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected on Flathead Lake. * WHERE...Flathead/Mission Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft.