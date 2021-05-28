Au Gres Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AU GRES, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
