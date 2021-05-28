Cancel
You can now transfer Gmail photos to Google Photos at the click of a button

By Jed Leather
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
Google has launched a new tool for storing photos.

From now on, when you receive an image attachment by email on Gmail, you can save it directly to Google Photos using the ‘Save to Photos’ button. It appears next to the ‘Add to Drive’ button, when you view the image file. This is currently only available for images with a JPEG extension.

The tool will be available to Gmail users and Google Workspace, G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Google say it may take up to 15 days for the feature to be visible on accounts.

