Weather Forecast For Ganado
GANADO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly Cloudy
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
