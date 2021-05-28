Cancel
Ganado, TX

Weather Forecast For Ganado

Ganado Dispatch
GANADO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0aEVtQN700

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jackson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM CDT. Target Area: Jackson; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas East Mustang Creek near Louise affecting Wharton and Jackson Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the East Mustang Creek near Louise. * Until this afternoon. * At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 19.5 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Monday was 23.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 4.6 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland begins as water spills into the flood plain downstream of the gage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.6 feet on 07/02/2010. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu East Mustang Creek Louise 19.0 19.5 Mon 8 am CDT 12.6 8.0 6.4