Expanded outdoor dining and curbside pick-up, which became commonplace during the pandemic, may soon become permanent features in downtown Raleigh. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance surveyed more than 1,000 residents and spoke with city staff, business owners and employees about how best to continue using outdoor spaces downtown. The group presented its findings to the City Council on Tuesday, showing that a majority of residents want to continue using the "public realm" for more dining and activities.