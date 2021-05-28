Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(LIMON, CO) A sunny Friday is here for Limon, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Limon:

Friday, May 28 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 72 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 62 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.