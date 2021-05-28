Cancel
Frankfort, MI

Friday has sun for Frankfort — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Frankfort Journal
Frankfort Journal
 18 days ago

(FRANKFORT, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Frankfort. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Frankfort:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEVtD8u00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Frankfort Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

