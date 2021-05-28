Cancel
Beresford, SD

Weather Forecast For Beresford

Beresford Post
Beresford Post
 18 days ago

BERESFORD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aEVt8oW00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

