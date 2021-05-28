Fairview Weather Forecast
FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.