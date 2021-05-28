Cancel
Fairview, OK

Fairview Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fairview Digest
Fairview Digest
 18 days ago

FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aEVt4Hc00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

