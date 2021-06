The release of hundreds of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails has caused an explosion of viral disinformation and conspiracy theories about him and COVID-19 in right-wing circles. The emails from January through June of last year, obtained by BuzzFeed News and the Washington Post via a Freedom of Information Act request, have inspired claims that Dr. Fauci has known since the beginning of the pandemic that China created COVID-19 as a bioweapon, that he believes masks don’t work, and baseless theories about pedophilia. Right-wing figures are cherry-picking evidence from the emails to support such theories and call for Dr. Fauci not only to lose his job, but be sent to jail.