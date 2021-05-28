Cancel
Big Lake, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Lake

Posted by 
 18 days ago

BIG LAKE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aEVt1dR00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

With Big Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
Big Lake Post

Big Lake gas at $2.88 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BIG LAKE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Big Lake area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon. Texaco at 1105 E 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 49 W 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Posted by
Big Lake Post

Big Lake gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BIG LAKE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Big Lake, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Texaco at 1105 E 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 49 W 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Posted by
Big Lake Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BIG LAKE, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Big Lake Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
smcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.