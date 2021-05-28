4-Day Weather Forecast For Exmore

EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 80 °F, low 65 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 26 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 63 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



