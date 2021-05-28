4-Day Weather Forecast For Exmore
EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
