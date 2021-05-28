Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lacygne, KS

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 18 days ago

(LACYGNE, KS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lacygne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aEVszxn00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne, KS
2
Followers
72
Post
258
Views
ABOUT

With Lacygne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lacygne, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Lacygne, KSPosted by
Lacygne Journal

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Lacygne

(LACYGNE, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lacygne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * From Tuesday morning to Friday morning. * At 7:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.5 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 28.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge.
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Linn A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...