Machias, ME

Machias Daily Weather Forecast

Machias Dispatch
 18 days ago

MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance very light rain during night

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Machias, ME
With Machias Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

