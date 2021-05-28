Machias Daily Weather Forecast
MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while chance very light rain during night
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Light rain in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
