Barnum, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Barnum

Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 18 days ago

BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aEVswJc00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 58 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Barnum, MN
With Barnum News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

