Wagner, SD

Weather Forecast For Wagner

Posted by 
Wagner Post
 18 days ago

WAGNER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1Fm3_0aEVsvQt00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wagner, SD
With Wagner Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

