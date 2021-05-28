Cancel
Shippenville, PA

Rainy forecast for Shippenville? Jump on it!

Shippenville Dispatch
 18 days ago

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Shippenville Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shippenville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aEVstfR00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

