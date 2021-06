A rather strange thing happened yesterday after US CPI hit its highest levels since 2008 at 5% and core CPI hit its highest levels since 1992, at 3.8%. US 10 year yields after initially spiking higher, dropped sharply to hit their lowest levels in three months, below 1.44%, as after a careful parsing of the inflation numbers investors decided to take the Federal Reserve’s word for it that all of the inflation pressure, we are currently seeing will be transitory.