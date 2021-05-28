Cancel
Bloomfield, KY

Bloomfield Weather Forecast

Bloomfield News Watch
Bloomfield News Watch
 18 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0aEVsrtz00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance drizzle then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bloomfield, KY
With Bloomfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

