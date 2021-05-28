Bloomfield Weather Forecast
BLOOMFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance drizzle then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.