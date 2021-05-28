Phillipsburg Weather Forecast
PHILLIPSBURG, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
