Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

If You Tell Siri "Say Cheese," Your iPhone Will Automatically Take a Photo — Here's How

By Lauren Harano
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's no doubt about it — iPhones can do some pretty amazing things. With new innovations available with every update, making the most of your device is what we're here to help you do. One of the best parts about the iPhone is its clear and crisp camera, which is why learning how to utilize all of its cool features is a must — and FYI, there are a lot of them! The newest hack we've seen involves using three different ways to remotely take a picture without pressing the shutter button, and to say we're stoked is an understatement. If you're interested in learning how to snap a photo by using just your voice, Siri, or Apple Watch, follow these easy steps ahead.

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Iphones#Say Cheese#Fyi#Apple Watch#Live Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell Phonesmobigyaan.com

How to use voice control to take photos on iPhone

There are several different ways to take photos using the camera application remotely on your Apple iPhone and one of them is through Voice Control. In this guide, we will show you how the feature can be enabled. The Voice Control feature can be used to trigger the camera shutter...
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

How to take long exposure photos on iPhone

Long exposure photography involves capturing a photo over a longer period of time than normal, this is done by using a slower shutter speed. Since there is no way to adjust the shutter speed in the native Camera app, your iPhone camera is not the most optimal device you can use for long exposure photos. However, you can still achieve similar results from Live Photos to create long exposure shots.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

iOS 15 lets Siri work on a locked iPhone as long as you have an Apple Watch

With iOS 15, you’ll be able to use Siri voice commands without having to unlock your smartphone — as long as you have an Apple Watch that’s connected to the smartphone. This is an expansion of iOS 14.5’s ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ features that allow Apple’s smartwatch to unlock the iPhone. Currently, as long as you have Unlock with Apple Watch turned on and you’re wearing the smartwatch, you can unlock your iPhone without requiring Face ID or a pin number.
Cell Phonesthewestonforum.com

Here’s how to download the iOS 15 Developer Beta on your iPhone

It’s time to try: iOS 15 The developer beta is available here, and anyone with a compatible iPhone and a paid Apple Developer membership can download and try Apple’s latest mobile tricks. During WWDC 2021, Apple revealed the future operating systems for its most popular devices, including macOS 12And the...
Cell Phonesnewsverses.com

This app teaches you how one can make your iPhone safe

An enormous a part of making safety work is educating customers in regards to the significance of it, and the way shortly (and often effortlessly) the unhealthy guys can make the most of our errors. That is precisely what iVerify does. Should learn: I simply discovered my misplaced AirTag… you...
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

How To Take A Scrolling Screenshot On iPhone

Sometimes you want to take a screenshot of a website because you’re worried that the contents could be deleted later. However, screenshots usually capture what’s on the screen, so if the website is several pages long, it might be troublesome to have to capture multiple screenshots. Plus, there is the...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How to Customize Your iPhone’s App Icons

When it comes to customization, Android is definitely the best option out there. However, that doesn’t mean iOS doesn’t have any customization option. On iOS 14, Apple introduced few customization options like widgets on the home screen, customizable app icons, new wallpapers, and more. Let’s admit; there are times when...
ElectronicsCNET

Apple Watch's new photo face puts a portrait on your wrist. Here's how it works in WatchOS 8

This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. According to Apple, the most popular watch face on the Apple Watch is also the most personal: the Photos face, which lets you select favorite photos that your watch will rotate through every time you lift your wrist and wake the watch. Among the most notable new feature Apple unveiled with WatchOS 8 is a new Portraits watch face slated to arrive later this fall.
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

Can’t delete photos on your iPhone? Here’s what you need to do

Are you trying to delete photos on your iPhone, but just aren’t able to? We’ve heard several complaints about an issue where the Trash icon in the Photos app is greyed out and doesn’t let you delete photos/videos. If you’re facing this issue, then worry not, there’s a simple solution to it.
NFLTechHive

Level Home's new Level Lock is compatible with both Apple HomeKit and Amazon's Sidewalk network

Level Home has announced a third product in its smart deadbolt collection: The all-new Level Lock drops the touch-sensitive features of the exquisite Touch Edition to reach a much lower price tag of $249 (versus $329 for the Touch). What’s more, Level Lock says its locks are now Amazon Alexa Certified and that they work on Amazon’s Sidewalk neighborhood network, working in conjunction with a Sidewalk Bridge device.
Cell Phonestopfeatured.com

How to Print from Your iPhone

As a business owner, you are constantly using your mobile device to keep tabs on your operations. From taking orders, sending invoices, tracking workflows, corresponding, and everything in between. Entrepreneurs and almost everyone else for that matter, rely more and more on smartphones. This includes being able to print from your iPhone.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

iOS 15 is giving the iPhone a big gaming boost — here's how

If you're an iPhone or iPad gamer, then you'll be excited to know Apple's been working on a unified on-screen gamepad for iOS 15 to make your experience even better. Apple announced virtual game controls during a "Tap into virtual and physical game controllers" presentation at WWDC (via MacRumors) for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Combined with the excellent titles available on Apple Arcade and the rest of the App Store, it could make iDevices the premier choice for mobile gamers. Unless you're a Fortnite fan, that is.