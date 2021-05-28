Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Forecast For Hamilton

Posted by 
Hamilton News Beat
Hamilton News Beat
 18 days ago

HAMILTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aEVsiCg00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 51 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton, IN
14
Followers
75
Post
569
Views
ABOUT

With Hamilton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hamilton County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-15 16:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN BAKER...NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA...NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN ECHOLS...SOUTHEASTERN CLINCH AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES At 502 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cisco Gardens to near Glen St. Mary to 8 miles east of Belmont, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Taylor, Macclenny, Glen St. Mary and Belmont. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH