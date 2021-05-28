Weather Forecast For Hamilton

HAMILTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 51 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 62 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



