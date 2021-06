The three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend saw little change in Alabama’s COVID-19 data, with averages staying near lows not seen since the early days of the pandemic. In BirminghamWatch’s periodic analysis of COVID data, the 7-day moving average of new cases reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Thursday stands at 264.43 per day, which is the lowest that average has been since May 6, 2020. The 14-day average was nearly the same as the short-term mark at 271.29, its best level since May 13 of last year. The 7-day average has dropped from 278.14 a week ago; the 14-day average was not available last week due to a large influx of old, unreported cases that distorted new-case numbers over mid-May.