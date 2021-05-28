Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Town, ND

Rainy forecast for New Town? Jump on it!

Posted by 
New Town News Flash
New Town News Flash
 18 days ago

(NEW TOWN, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in New Town Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Town:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aEVsZD100

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Town News Flash

New Town News Flash

New Town, ND
11
Followers
70
Post
868
Views
ABOUT

With New Town News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Town, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Retirement Savings#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
New Town, NDPosted by
New Town News Flash

Monday has sun for New Town — 3 ways to make the most of it

(NEW TOWN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Town. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.