Friday rain in Marlinton: Ideas to make the most of it

(MARLINTON, WV) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Marlinton Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marlinton:

Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 66 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.