Leon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
