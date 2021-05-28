Cancel
Leon, WV

Leon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Leon Daily
Leon Daily
 18 days ago

LEON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0aEVsPNl00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Leon Daily

Leon Daily

With Leon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

