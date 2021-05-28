Leon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LEON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



