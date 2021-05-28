Three cams keep an eye on KC's peregrine falcon chicks

Considering its typically booming convention business, more than a few of you have likely visited Kansas City, though maybe not lately. On a recent visit, I pulled into town to find a booming downtown, with groups strolling the streets, scooters zipping around, gaggles of kids playing foursquare in Barney Allis Plaza while adults picnicked and enjoyed the sunshine nearby, outdoor patios full of diners and drinkers, plus joggers, dogwalkers and sightseers galore.