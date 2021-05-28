Blue Mountain Daily Weather Forecast

BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.