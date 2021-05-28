Santa Rosa Daily Weather Forecast
SANTA ROSA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 15 to 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
