Santa Rosa Daily Weather Forecast

SANTA ROSA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 15 to 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 66 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.