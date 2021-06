KILT-AM ON-AIR- Houston Open Tuesday. For the Houston Open Tuesday On-Air contest, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, listen between 7:00am (CT) and 5:00pm (CT) for the cue to call. Upon hearing the cue to call, the designated caller to get through the station contest line (713) 572-4610 will win a prize. Up to five (5) total winners will be selected in this contest, and upon verification, will receive a Father's Day T-Shirt Package with two (2) Good Any Day Passes to Houston Open at The Memorial Park Golf Course on November 11-14, 2021. The approximate retail value of each prize is $99. Otherwise, KILT-AM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610/general-contest-rules.