4-Day Weather Forecast For Clayton
CLAYTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
