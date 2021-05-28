Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clayton, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clayton

Posted by 
Clayton News Watch
Clayton News Watch
 18 days ago

CLAYTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aEVs8ht00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clayton News Watch

Clayton News Watch

Clayton, NM
9
Followers
48
Post
297
Views
ABOUT

With Clayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clayton, NMPosted by
Clayton News Watch

Monday sun alert in Clayton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CLAYTON, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clayton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Clayton, NMPosted by
Clayton News Watch

Get weather-ready — Clayton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clayton: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Quay, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Quay; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Quay County in east central New Mexico Southeastern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 359 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nara Visa, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nara Visa. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Union County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN QUAY AND SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES At 420 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nara Visa, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nara Visa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN COLFAX COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Raton Pass, or 9 miles northwest of Raton. This storm was nearly stationary. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Colfax County. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 457 and 460. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.