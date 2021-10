A 37-year-old Danish man is in custody in Norway suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack in a small town that killed five people and wounded two others, police said. The man, who was not further identified, has confessed to the attack in Kongsberg, south west of the capital Oslo, prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Matthiassen said, adding that he was questioned overnight.

