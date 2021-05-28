Daily Weather Forecast For Red Lodge
RED LODGE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
