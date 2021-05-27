Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The 2021 Fragile 15: Upheavals in a time of COVID

Posted by 
The New Humanitarian
The New Humanitarian
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a pandemic year, the concept of “fragility” seems more relevant than ever. As the rankings in this year’s annual Fragile States Index (FSI) suggest, global emergencies such as COVID-19 can expose the fault lines that feed assumptions about what fragility is, which states are fragile, and what resilience looks like in the face of crises.

www.thenewhumanitarian.org
The New Humanitarian

The New Humanitarian

Washington, DC
40
Followers
388
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Journalism from the heart of crises

 https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Un#Food Shortages#World Food Programme#Food Security#Political Instability#Global Conflict#Economic Stability#Political Stability#Covid#Fsi#Yemenis#Syrian#The Fund For Peace#Oecd#The Un Security Council#Oas#Catholic Church#Nato#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Food & Drinks
Country
Iraq
Related
HealthPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Q&A: The changing dynamics of ‘fragility’

Fragilities can develop anywhere, even in the most wealthy and powerful countries in the world, says Nate Haken, programs director at the Fund for Peace, which has just released its 17th Fragile States Index. The New Humanitarian has partnered with the Fund for Peace again this year to explore how state fragility can both cause and exacerbate humanitarian crises, complicate aid response, and hold back longer-term development agendas.
Public HealthAustin Chronicle

The Plague Year: America in the Time of Covid

The pandemic has not ended. Despite understandable public eagerness – even desperation – to "return to normal," the final outcome of the coronavirus plague remains undetermined. Although the decreasing U.S. numbers of cases and deaths reflect encouraging progress, a glance at the news from India or the worldwide numbers – in mid-May, still spiking – makes it clear that the extended "plague year" remains unfinished.
Public HealthPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Mali’s coup fallout, Haiti’s COVID fears, and Ethiopia’s shadow war: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. He’s only 38 years old, but Assimi Goïta is making a lot of enemies. The Malian military officer became president last week after leading a second coup in the West African nation in just nine months. His actions saw the country suspended from the African Union and the regional ECOWAS bloc, while France said it would temporarily halt joint operations against jihadist groups operating in the region. Previous coups in Mali have all followed periods of civil unrest and received some level of popular support. But last week's events – triggered by a power struggle within the former transitional administration – were widely condemned by Malian civil society groups, from rights organisations to trade unions. What happens next remains unclear. Goïta has promised to hold elections in February 2022 – a key demand of the international community – but after his latest antics, will anybody trust him?
Public HealthVoice of America

COVID-19 Worsens Venezuela Displacement Crisis

GENEVA - U.N. refugee and migration agencies are appealing for international support for 5.6 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants who have fled persecution and economic hardship and taken refuge in countries in the region. The Venezuelan refugee and migrant displacement crisis is one of the largest the world has ever...
World740thefan.com

Outgoing U.N. aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Outgoing U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock slammed the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Monday for failing to come up with a plan to vaccinate the world against COVID-19, describing the G7 pledge to provide 1 billion doses over the next year as a “small step.”
EnvironmentPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Congo evacuation, Macron mea culpa, and Grand Bargain 2.0: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Residents of Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, clogged highways and piled onto overcrowded boats as officials ordered an evacuation amid fears of a second eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, one of Africa’s most dangerous volcanoes. At least 32 people died and 20,000 were displaced when the volcano sent streams of fast-moving lava towards the city’s northern fringes on 22 May – stopping just short of its international airport. Hundreds of small earthquakes were then reported – an event known as a seismic storm – while magma flows were detected underneath the city centre and the adjacent Lake Kivu. In a worst-case scenario, officials say active vents could form in central Goma or in the lake, which contains vast quantities of gas capable of suffocating thousands if released. A previous volcanic eruption, in 2002, covered a fifth of Goma in lava and left 120,000 people homeless. Hundreds of families have been separated by the new eruption, while power and water shortages have been reported in Goma, which has a population of roughly two million and is the coordination hub for aid operations across eastern Congo.
Worldscoopnest.com

time northern ireland covid

China welcomed Taiwanese to come and get vaccinated against COVID-19 and called on Taiwan to remove obstacles and allow its people to receive the ‘highly effective’ Chinese shots. FORGET ABOUT PEAK OIL: Global oil demand will surge late next year above pre-covid levels of >100m b/d, the @IEA said on...
WorldVoice of America

South Sudan Blocks UN Peacekeepers from Volatile Areas

The new chief of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) says U.N. peacekeepers are being blocked from accessing some sensitive areas, despite an agreement by South Sudan’s government to cooperate with the mission. Nicholas Haysom was appointed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier this year to oversee the...
Worlddnyuz.com

US ‘gravely concerned’ ahead of elections in Ethiopia

The United States has voiced concerns ahead of Ethiopia’s elections, saying ethnic violence and detentions of opposition figures will raise doubts about the vote’s credibility. Africa’s second-most populous nation holds elections on June 21 in which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who came to power in 2018 on promises to break...
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

Timely decisions helped in containing Covid: Frontline warrior

Srinagar: A lab technician at Mini Maternity Centre (MMC), Hospital, Noorbagh Srinagar Shabir Ahmad has been conducting hundreds of Covid-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic and it has become part and parcel of his duty during the past one year. “I live at Rainawari Srinagar and I have...
AfricaPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Q&A: Can a new UN peace operation help stabilise Sudan?

Darfur's tipping point: Sudan’s conflict-plagued region of Darfur is facing a dangerous moment, long after it has faded from the headlines. Peacekeepers have pulled out, a new peace deal is stirring tension, and the country’s political transition is stoking unease among local leaders and communities on the ground. This is the fifth in a series of stories based on three weeks of reporting across the region, where The New Humanitarian spoke with displaced people, aid workers, UN officials, and communities in rebel-held territory where conflict still lingers.
Public Healthworldcapitaltimes.com

EU Digital COVID Certificate adopted in record time

Over the course of the pandemic, big business has done very well by virtue of having produced many goods for society. In a dismal year for most companies, a minority have shone: pharmaceutical groups boosted by their hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine; technology giants buoyed by the trend for working from home; and retailers offering lockdown necessities online.