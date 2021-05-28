Sibley Weather Forecast
SIBLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
