Daily Weather Forecast For Beulah

BEULAH, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.