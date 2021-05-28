Cancel
Campo, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Campo

Campo News Flash
 18 days ago

CAMPO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aEVrq3T00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

