Eureka, KS

Eureka Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Eureka Dispatch
Eureka Dispatch
 18 days ago

EUREKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aEVrWb300

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eureka, KS
With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Eureka, KS
Posted by
Eureka Dispatch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(EUREKA, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Eureka Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.