This Gorgeous Norwegian Hidden Gem Is Home To The Highest Sea Cliff In Europe

Prana by Atzaró is the world’s ultimate luxurious charter with an impressive A-list following. A beautiful Indonesian hand-built Phinisi, the yacht sails all year following the seasons. From the calm waters of Komodo National Park and The Spice Islands to the unexplored magical islands of Raja Ampat in Indonesia where you can experience some of the best diving and snorkelling in the world. A beautiful hand-built boat, the biggest and most luxurious of its kind in the world, Prana by Atzaro can accommodate 18 people in nine luxurious suites, offering the perfect opportunity for a group holiday with family or friends. At just over 55 metres in length and 11 metres wide, Prana by Atzaró has been crafted in the style of a traditional Indonesian Phinisi, a sailboat with two masts. It is built entirely of ironwood and teak, according to traditional methods and has been created by the founders of Atzaró Group, the Ibiza based five star hospitality brand.