This Gorgeous Norwegian Hidden Gem Is Home To The Highest Sea Cliff In Europe
The region of Nordfjord, located in western Norway, should be on everyone’s travel radar. To say that it’s home to an exceptionally pristine landscape would be an understatement. Nordfjord is a strange brew of Viking legends, incredible glaciers begging to be explored, some of the best hiking in the world, a few heart-pounding rides, the friendliest horses imaginable, and the highest sea cliff in all of Europe. It’s not a combination you’ll find anywhere else.www.travelawaits.com