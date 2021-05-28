Cancel
Moscow, TN

Moscow Daily Weather Forecast

Moscow Daily
Moscow Daily
 18 days ago

MOSCOW, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aEVrS4900

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moscow, TN
With Moscow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

