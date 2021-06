A second delay to the end of all Covid lockdown restrictions would only occur if something “unprecedented and remarkable” happened before 19 July, Michael Gove has claimed, one day after the government was forced to push back the deadline due to a rise in infections.Boris Johnson confirmed the final phase of England’s roadmap would be deferred by four weeks, from 21 June to 19 July, at a Downing Street press conference on Monday – telling the media it was “sensible to wait a little longer” to allow more people the chance to get vaccinated. Leading scientists had warned that...