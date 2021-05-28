Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lutcher, LA

Lutcher is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Lutcher Digest
Lutcher Digest
 18 days ago

(LUTCHER, LA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lutcher:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aEVrQIh00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lutcher Digest

Lutcher Digest

Lutcher, LA
8
Followers
77
Post
488
Views
ABOUT

With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lutcher, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#La#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related