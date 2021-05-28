The Genius of the “Juice Shake”
Dave Arnold has a simple secret to a more concentrated, boldly flavored shaken drink. “Strawberry purée is kind of garbage,” says food and cocktail scientist Dave Arnold. His distaste for the fruit’s seeds and sludgy pulp led him to experiment with clarifying juices, from Concord grape to pineapple. Eventually, he began freezing those juices into slushy cubes that, when shaken, dissolve quickly and completely, rendering cocktails more boldly flavored—and colder, too.punchdrink.com