Lyman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 18 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 40 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
