Run This Much to See Visible Changes to Your Body, Says Olympian Runner

By William Mayle
EatThis
EatThis
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're among the nearly 60,000,000 runners of America, good for you. You're putting yourself at a lower risk of heart disease, cancer, and even neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. You're probably sleeping better, and you're no doubt priming your body for a longer life. According a study in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, running six miles per week—or roughly 52 minutes total—could potentially add upwards of six years to your life. "The great news is that you don't have to run a marathon to benefit from [running]," Edward Laskowski, M.D., of the Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine Center, said of the study.

