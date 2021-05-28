The Wrong Amount of Carbs to Eat Every Day, Says Dietitian
If you are trying to lose weight, manage your blood pressure, or just live a healthy lifestyle, figuring out how many carbs you should eat each day can be easier said than done. One person says to eat carbs all day every day, while another person will imply that this macro is one of the worst things on this earth that you can eat. Which leaves you scratching your head wondering whether eating an apple is going to save your life or if it is going to be the death of you.www.eatthis.com