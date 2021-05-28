The Wrong Amount of Carbs to Eat Every Day, Says Dietitian

When it comes to making healthy changes it can be hard to know where to start. Nutrition advice can be overwhelming and confusing. I wanted to compile my top five simple tips to help you eat healthier from my over 10 years of experience as a registered dietitian to help you cut through some of the clutter and noise. Starting small can be really impactful. Instead of eliminating entire food groups or trying to cut out carbs or all sugar, what I love people to focus on is positive changes that are realistic. Adding just a few of these habits can help you be healthier overall in a non-restrictive and sustainable way. Here are my five favorite tips for how to eat a little bit healthier.