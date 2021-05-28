Cancel
Lordsburg, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lordsburg

LORDSBURG, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEVr8k600

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 55 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

