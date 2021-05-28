4-Day Weather Forecast For Lordsburg
LORDSBURG, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 55 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.